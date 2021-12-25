Anti-conversion bill not for political gains, says Araga Jnanendra

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that there is a need to think over the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, or the anti-conversion bill beyond the political parties.

The Bill has been passed in the Legislative Assembly. “We need to discuss why the Bill was tabled in the assembly. The religious and cultural framework of the country propagates love and respect for all religions. Such a mentality one can not see anywhere in the world. Unfortunately, the ‘tree of love’ is attacked by the termite in the name of conversion, which needs to be checked to maintain harmony,” he told the press at Mangaluru International Airport on Saturday.

“The Bill was not tabled keeping in mind the upcoming election. It is for the country’s future. Bills like common civil code are required in the interest of the country,” he said.

“Only BJP could abrogate Article 370 in Kashmir. It could not be scrapped by the Congress which believes in vote bank politics,” said the minister.

To a query on communal clashes in Uppinangady, the minister defended police action and said they "tackled the issue effectively". He added that they will act against those who take law into their hands. "Personnel had remained patient till they were allegedly attacked by the mob in Uppinangady,” he said.

To a query on Maoist leaders from the state surrendering and the relevance of Anti Naxal Force, the minister said, “Several Maoist leaders have come to the mainstream. We can not stop till the police record claims that Naxal activities have come to zero level in Karnataka.”

