Appropriate order on HC annexe after studying plan: CMO

The Chief Minister’s Office on Tuesday made it clear that an appropriate decision on constructing a high court annexe building inside Cubbon Park will be taken only after a review of the building plan and several rules related to the matter.

In an official statement, the CM’s Office noted that the permission to construct the court’s annexe building was accorded “to provide better space for the existing offices in the high court”.

The building plan was designed in such a way that no tree would be axed, and no additional space is used. Besides, the height of the building would be only to the extent of the nearby General Post Office (GPO) and BSNL office, the statement said.

It also said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike was yet to submit an application for the plan approval.

“The proposed building’s plans are not completed and neither the application for plan sanctions submitted to any authority.”

Meanwhile, the Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association filed a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the government on the proposed building.

The association sought the high court division bench to quash the permission given for the construction of the seven-storey building, citing adverse environmental impact on the park.

“No prejudice will be caused if the proposed project is put on hold during the pendency of the present writ petition,” the PIL’s grounds read.