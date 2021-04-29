As false negative cases increase in Karnataka, doctors to assign patient numbers

Considering the increasing number of false-negative reports being witnessed in both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Testing methods, the Karnataka government has decided to follow a syndromic approach and issue patient numbers for hospitalisation and treatment of such cases based on the authorisation of doctors.
Read more: Kumaraswamy bats for compulsory door-to-door vaccination of 18-plus population in Karnataka
Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Jawaid Akhtar, through a government order, said that after the recent surge of cases, several instances have been reported where the laboratory test for Covid is found negative even while the patient has Covid-19 symptoms or CT scan has detected infection.
Since the rules mandate that infected persons should have a patient number, issued by district authorities or the BBMP to get admission in a hospital, several patients, whose report is negative, have been facing issues in getting admission to hospitals.
Now, the government has now decided to follow a syndromic approach and give patient numbers to such cases based on authorisation of doctors. This will help patients to get admission and treatment through a reference from Suvarna Aarogya Suraksha Trust.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
DH Toon | Assembly polls no shot in the arm for voters
Why Apple has chips while Ford got caught short
Reminder for our leaders
Old virus haunts Karnataka honey harvesters
Flight cancelled? Forget instant refund
Gender policy needs a major shake-up to bridge gap
Free beer, savings bonds: US vaccinators get creative