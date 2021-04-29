As false negative cases increase in Karnataka, doctors to assign patient numbers

Considering the increasing number of false-negative reports being witnessed in both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Testing methods, the Karnataka government has decided to follow a syndromic approach and issue patient numbers for hospitalisation and treatment of such cases based on the authorisation of doctors.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Jawaid Akhtar, through a government order, said that after the recent surge of cases, several instances have been reported where the laboratory test for Covid is found negative even while the patient has Covid-19 symptoms or CT scan has detected infection.

Since the rules mandate that infected persons should have a patient number, issued by district authorities or the BBMP to get admission in a hospital, several patients, whose report is negative, have been facing issues in getting admission to hospitals.

Now, the government has now decided to follow a syndromic approach and give patient numbers to such cases based on authorisation of doctors. This will help patients to get admission and treatment through a reference from Suvarna Aarogya Suraksha Trust.