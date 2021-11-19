Karnataka asks DCs to act on school holiday amid rains

Assess rain situation, decide on holiday for schools: Karnataka govt to DCs

Bengaluru Urban district administration declared holiday to schools on November 19, citing heavy rains

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 19 2021, 01:47 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2021, 01:47 ist
In the state capital, several areas saw waterlogging and people were confined to their homes following rains. Credit: DH Photo

The Karnataka government has asked the authorities of all districts to declare holiday for schools on Friday, after assessing the situation arising out of rains in the state. In a letter to the Deputy Commissioners of all districts, the Commissioner of Public Instructions Department Vishal R asked them to announce holiday to schools after assessing the rain situation in their respective districts.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Urban district administration declared holiday to schools on November 19, citing heavy rains. In the state capital, several areas saw waterlogging and people were confined to their homes following rains. Water gushed into houses in low lying areas of the city.

Also read: Bengaluru schools to remain shut on Friday due to heavy rains

Owing to heavy downpour, roads wore a deserted look as there was hardly any vehicular movement. According to the Meteorology Department, the low pressure area over southwest and adjoining west central bay of Bengal off North Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh coasts has concentrated into a depression over southwest Bay of Bengal off North Tamil Nadu coast.

There is another low pressure area over east central Arabian Sea off Maharashtra coast moved west - North west ward and lay over east central Arabian sea. The weather department predicted rain or thundershowers at most places over coastal Karnataka, south interior Karnataka and at many places over north interior Karnataka.

It has forecast heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Bengaluru Rural, Bangalore Urban, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Kolar, Mandya, Ramnagara and Chickballapura districts of South Interior Karnataka. It also said heavy rains were likely to occur at isolated places over Mysuru and Chamrajanagara districts.

Check out the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Heavy Rains
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Schools

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Oldest' jewelry in history unveiled in Morocco

'Oldest' jewelry in history unveiled in Morocco

France bans wild animals in circuses

France bans wild animals in circuses

Turkish band recycles rubbish into sounds

Turkish band recycles rubbish into sounds

India among nations with lowest quit rates for smoking

India among nations with lowest quit rates for smoking

SpaceX's first Starship orbital flight likely in 2022

SpaceX's first Starship orbital flight likely in 2022

Miramax sues Tarantino over planned ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

Miramax sues Tarantino over planned ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

 