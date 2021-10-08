At 397, Karnataka logs lowest daily Covid-19 cases so far during second wave

Karnataka logged 397 new Covid-19 cases on Friday which Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said are the lowest in the second Covid wave.

"Covid cases fall to the lowest level in second wave," the minister tweeted.

◾New cases in State: 397

◾New cases in B'lore: 140

◾Positivity rate: 0.43%

◾Discharges: 603 (B'lore- 148)

◾Deaths: 05 (B'lore- 03)

◾Active cases in State: 11,408

This took the total number of infection cases to 29,80,170 and five new deaths took the total death toll to 37,866.

The day also saw 603 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,30,867. Bengaluru Urban accounted for most of the cases 140. The city also saw 148 discharges and three deaths.

The total number of active cases in the state are now 11,408. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.43 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.25 per cent.

Out of five deaths reported on Friday, three were from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada districts. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Mysuru accounted for 53, Dakshina Kannada 39, Hassan 27, Udupi and Uttara Kannada reported 27, cases each.

The total number of Covid samples tested in the state on Friday stood at 91,772. As much as 8,81,867 doses of vaccine were administered on the day.

