B S Yediyurappa fails to get Nadda nod for Cabinet reshuffle

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had to return empty-handed from Delhi on Wednesday as BJP national president J P Nadda did not give him the nod to either expand or reshuffle his Cabinet, an exercise already delayed.

Yediyurappa, who was keen on expanding his Cabinet before the start of the winter session of the state legislature on December 7, held talks with Nadda in New Delhi, hoping to get an approval.

Although Yediyurappa and his deputy Govind Karjol were closeted with Nadda for nearly one hour, they failed to get a definite signal from the central leadership.

Sources in the party said the central leadership was keen on getting the opinion from newly appointed Karnataka in-charge General Secretary Arun Singh before approving the Cabinet rejig. Singh is expected to visit Bengaluru soon and meet state leaders.

A section of party leaders are also of the view that Yediyurappa might have ordered formation of the Maratha Development Corporation and Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Corporation to consolidate his power in the state.

Several ministerial aspirants are waiting to join the Cabinet and any further delay in accommodating them would leave Yediyurappa fighting disgruntlement. There are seven vacant ministerial berths.

This is the second time the party’s leadership has kept Yediyurappa waiting. In September, too, Yediyurappa visited New Delhi and spent three days, failing to get their approval. During their meeting, Yediyurappa is said to have even discussed the possibility of reshuffling his Cabinet by dropping a few ministers and inducting new faces.

But Nadda assured him that the central leadership would decide soon.

Emerging out of the meeting, Yediyurappa told reporters that he sought Nadda’s permission to expand or reshuffle his Cabinet by inducting new faces before the start of the winter session of the Legislative Assembly. “Nadda assured me that I will get an intimation from the central leadership on its decision in 2-3 days,” he said.

“The national president said he will communicate to me after discussions with other leaders,” Yediyurappa said.

To a question whether he will take up a reshuffle or expansion, the CM said, “It will depend on the direction given by Naddaji. Unless I get communication from them, I can’t tell.”

Yediyurappa is under pressure to induct MLCs A H Vishwanath, R Shankar and M T B Nagaraj -- who helped the BJP return to power. He has also promised a berth to eight-time MLA Umesh Katti. Plus, Yediyurappa would have to keep space for Munirathna following his Rajarajeshwarinagar bypoll win.

Yediyurappa said he also discussed his government’s development initiatives in the state. “Nadda said he will tour Karnataka for three days as part of his 100 days all-India tour,” he added.