Bajrang leader booked for making boy chant "Jai Sriram"

Bajrang leader, 3 others booked for 'assaulting' boy, forcing him to chant "Jai Sriram" in Karnataka

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • May 29 2020, 15:50 ist
  • updated: May 29 2020, 15:50 ist

 A 25-year old local Bajrang Dal leader and three minor boys have been booked on charges of threatening and assaulting a boy and forcing him to chant 'Jai Sriram' in Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in communally sensitive Bantwal taluk a few days ago, but a video of it went viral on the social media, after which the boy filed a complaint with the police on Thursday.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Vittal police station against Bajrang Dal leader Dinesh of Kanyana and three minor boys. The four had allegedly accosted the boy, hailing from Kudtamugeru village, at a school ground and threatened to kill him, police said.

The boy was forced to chant "Jai Sriram" by the four who also took away the money from his pockets, they added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Karnataka
Bajrang Dal
Dakshina Kannada
Bantwal

What's Brewing

'Culture of silence over menstruation more evident now'

'Culture of silence over menstruation more evident now'

Heat wave amidst a pandemic lockdown

Heat wave amidst a pandemic lockdown

Sherpa wait, grow potatoes as Himalayas remain closed

Sherpa wait, grow potatoes as Himalayas remain closed

After gas leak tragedy, Bhopal falls prey to COVID-19

After gas leak tragedy, Bhopal falls prey to COVID-19

 