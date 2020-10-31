Bengaluru-Mysuru rail ride passes 'glass of water' test

Bengaluru-Mysuru rail journey passes 'glass full of water' test

A Railway officer said the work on the over 130 km stretch was undertaken over the past six months at a cost of Rs 40 crore

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 31 2020, 17:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2020, 17:28 ist
Credit: Twitter (@PiyushGoyal)

A high-speed journey on the Bengaluru-Mysuru rail route was so smooth after intensive track maintenance work that it passed a test where not a drop of water spilled out from a glass kept on a table in a coach, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said.

The Minister, in a tweet on Friday night, shared a video showing a water-filled glass kept on a table in a compartment and not a drop spilling out during the recent trip.

"The journey was so smooth that not even a single drop of water drop spilled out of the glass while the train was travelling at high speed. The results of intensive track Railway track maintenance carried out between Bengaluru & Mysuru in Karnataka are there for everyone to see," he tweeted.

A Railway officer said the work on the over 130 km stretch was undertaken over the past six months at a cost of Rs 40 crore. Ballast insertion, tamping of tracks and strengthening of embankments were some of the works carried out, she said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Mysuru
Piyush Goyal
Indian Railways

What's Brewing

The man who makes Swiss watches from fallen rockets

The man who makes Swiss watches from fallen rockets

Could blood worms have invaded a dinosaur's leg bone?

Could blood worms have invaded a dinosaur's leg bone?

Halloween Blue Moon to appear tonight after 19 years

Halloween Blue Moon to appear tonight after 19 years

700-km-long jam in Paris ahead of 2nd Covid-19 lockdown

700-km-long jam in Paris ahead of 2nd Covid-19 lockdown

 