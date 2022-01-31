Bengaluru police ASI suspended after kicking differently-abled woman

An assistant sub-inspector who repeatedly kicked a differently-abled woman and abused her has been suspended after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) suspended ASI Narayan, attached to Halasuru Gate traffic police station, for assaulting a the woman on the night of January 24. The incident took place near the Mysugar building on JC Road and the woman has been identified as Manjula.

According to BTP officials, Manjula allegedly threw stones at the towing vehicle and the ASI suffered an injury below his eye. The ASI also registered a complaint against her at SJ Park police station on the same night. “The woman was throwing stones and one narrowly missed the ASI’s eye. So he lodged a complaint and the woman is in judicial custody,” a senior officer said.

However, citizens and activists noted that the inspector violated law before filing the complaint. “It is wrong for a law and order officer to behave this way with any civilian, and the fact that she was a woman as well as differently-abled makes the situation even more serious,” said Vimala K S, state president, All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA). She said there was a need to see what prompted the woman to throw stones at them.

Doubts were expressed about the woman’s mental status. “From the video, it looks like the woman is not in control of her mental faculties. Despite sensitisation and training, police officers still behave like this. They should have the basic sensitivity about how to behave with a woman and a disabled person. He should have taken action as per the law. This kind of behaviour is not acceptable in civil society,” said V S Basavaraju, former state Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities.

DCP (Traffic) East K M Shantharaju acknowledged the problem. “He should have behaved appropriately and abided by the law and not behaved this way. We have now taken disciplinary action and suspended him and are also conducting further investigation into the matter,” he added.

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the government will not tolerate any high-handed behaviour from officials.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said in Shivamogga that the behaviour of the ASI was unacceptable and ordered an inquiry. “Nobody can take law into own hands and police are no exception,” he said, seeking a report on the matter at the earliest.

