Bengaluru-Tumakuru electric trains to begin operations from Friday

In a major boost to passengers, electric (MEMU) trains are expected to be run between Bengaluru and Tumakuru starting Friday.

Being a city organically connected to the capital for reasons commercial as well as convenience, Tumakuru has lakhs of people travelling to Bengaluru every day.

The introduction of electric trains has been seen as a game-changer as it will provide an effective and green mobility solution to the daily commuters.

The South Western Railway (SWR) has notified conversion of two diesel electric multiple units (DEMU) rakes into electric trains. The rake of the DEMU special between Bengaluru (SBC) and Arsikere (06273/4) will be replaced with a 17 coach electric train, which will have 15 general and two seating and luggage coaches.

Similarly, two rakes providing two services between Yeshwantpur and Tumakuru (06573/06580 and 06571/2) will be replaced with a MEMU train of 16 car composition. Both trains double the carrying capacity of the existing DEMU trains, allowing about 2600 passengers to travel at a time.

"We wanted to introduce the electric trains in October last year, soon after the completion of the Bengaluru-Tumakuru electrification which also received clearance safety. However, in the wake of the third wave and poor patronage, we decided to adopt a calibrated approach," said SWR Chief Public Relations officer Aneesh Hegde.

To a question, he said the road traffic between Bengaluru and Tuamkuru has recovered but the occupancy rate on the trains was poor compared to the pre-Covid numbers. "We need to see if there is a modal shift. We hope that the electric trains will encourage more passengers in the coming days," he said.

