Bhairesh S H secures first rank in CET BSc (Agriculture)

Bhairesh S H, a student of Expert PU College, Valachil, has secured first rank in CET B Sc (agriculture), second rank in BNYS, nursing B-Pharma, fourth rank in Pharma D and Veterinary and 16th rank in Engineering entrance.

Bhairesh had secured the 48th rank (general merit) in NEET by scoring 710 marks out of 720.

Speaking to DH, Bhairesh said that the NEET ranking will fetch him a seat in AIIMS, New Delhi. He aspires to be a cardiologist in the future. “It is a dream come true for me. I had confidence that I would come within the top 10 in CET", he said.

His cousin who is a doctor has been his inspiration. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he came to know that there is a requirement of good doctors in the country. "Doctors earn huge respect in society even otherwise," he said.

Regarding his preparation, he said he would pay attention during the classes. There would be regular revisions at Expert PU College. At home, he would devote about four hours every day, apart from eight hours of study at the college. He started preparing for NEET from first PU itself.

Apart from studies, he plays chess and likes to read novels.

He is a native of Kolar and the son of Harish SP, working as the senior chemist at Komul(Kolar-Chikkaballapur district cooperative Milk Union Ltd and Radhamma K, a teacher at Government Higher Primary School , Vokkaleri.

Till SSLC, he studied at Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Kolar, he said.