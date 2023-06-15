Bhairesh S H secures 1st rank in CET BSc (Agriculture)

Bhairesh S H secures first rank in CET BSc (Agriculture)

Bhairesh had secured the 48th rank (general merit) in NEET by scoring 710 marks out of 720

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 15 2023, 20:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2023, 20:25 ist
Bhairesh S H. Credit: Special Arrangement

Bhairesh S H, a student of Expert PU College, Valachil, has secured first rank in CET B Sc (agriculture), second rank in BNYS, nursing B-Pharma, fourth rank in Pharma D and Veterinary and 16th rank in Engineering entrance.

Bhairesh had secured the 48th rank (general merit) in NEET by scoring 710 marks out of 720.

Speaking to DH, Bhairesh said that the NEET ranking will fetch him a seat in AIIMS, New Delhi. He aspires to be a cardiologist in the future. “It is a dream come true for me. I had confidence that I would come within the top 10 in CET", he said.

His cousin who is a doctor has been his inspiration. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he came to know that there is a requirement of good doctors in the country. "Doctors earn huge respect in society even otherwise," he said.

Regarding his preparation, he said he would pay attention during the classes. There would be regular revisions at Expert PU College. At home, he would devote about four hours every day, apart from eight hours of study at the college. He started preparing for NEET from first PU itself.

Apart from studies, he plays chess and likes to read novels.

He is a native of Kolar and the son of Harish SP, working as the senior chemist at Komul(Kolar-Chikkaballapur district cooperative Milk Union Ltd and Radhamma K, a teacher at Government Higher Primary School , Vokkaleri.

Till SSLC, he studied at Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Kolar, he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
Karnataka
NEET
CET exam

Related videos

What's Brewing

Student raped on Mumbai local train, suspect held

Student raped on Mumbai local train, suspect held

60% of J&K women still use cloth during menstruation

60% of J&K women still use cloth during menstruation

Pacific corals thrived during strongest El Nino: Study

Pacific corals thrived during strongest El Nino: Study

Astronaut shares Cyclone Biparjoy images from space

Astronaut shares Cyclone Biparjoy images from space

First-ever human embryos developed without eggs, sperm

First-ever human embryos developed without eggs, sperm

 