Bill to include 3 K'taka tribes under ST may be passed

BJP MP from Mysuru Pratap Simha on Friday expressed hope that a bill that seeks to include three tribal communities of Karnataka under the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list will get passed in the Lok Sabha in February during the Budget session of Parliament.

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The legislation seeks to include Parivara and Talawara tribal communities in ST category. The bill also proposes include Siddi tribes of Belagavi, Dharwad would also be included in the ST category.

"After much effort, the bill has been passed in Rajya Sabha with full support of all parties. We were hoping its smooth passage in Lok Sabha today itself but somehow it did not happen. It will get passed in Lok Sabha in the next session," Simha told reporters here.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, who is also from Karnataka, has assured that it will be taken up in the next Parliament session, he said.

Although Parivara and Talawara communities are synonym of 'Nayaka' community, but were kept out of the ambit of ST category depriving them of all facilities, he added.