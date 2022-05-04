Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s tweet on Basava Jayanti greetings irks netizens

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s tweet on Basava Jayanti greetings irked netizens.

"My best wishes to the Lingayat community who is celebrating Basava Jayanti today," Mazumdar-Shaw tweeted on May 3. Twitter users scoffed that Basava Jayanti was not confined to one caste or community.

"Madam, if Basavanna Jayanti would be celebrated by just Lingayat community or just Karnataka, then people would have not made his statue in London," said Devaraj Nadiger. To another user who said Basavanna is celebrated by all oppressed communities, Mazumdar-Shaw said: "Yes that's true."

Users also juxtaposed Mazumdar-Shaw's tweet on Basava Jayanti with another one also on May 3 in which she said, "India is celebrating Eid ul Fitr today - my best wishes on this auspicious day."