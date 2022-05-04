Biocon chief's tweet on Basava Jayanti irks netizens

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s tweet on Basava Jayanti greetings irks netizens

Twitter users scoffed that Basava Jayanti was not confined to one caste or community

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 04 2022, 22:30 ist
  • updated: May 05 2022, 03:13 ist
Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. Credit: DH File Photo

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s tweet on Basava Jayanti greetings irked netizens. 

"My best wishes to the Lingayat community who is celebrating Basava Jayanti today," Mazumdar-Shaw tweeted on May 3. Twitter users scoffed that Basava Jayanti was not confined to one caste or community. 

"Madam, if Basavanna Jayanti would be celebrated by just Lingayat community or just Karnataka, then people would have not made his statue in London," said Devaraj Nadiger. To another user who said Basavanna is celebrated by all oppressed communities, Mazumdar-Shaw said: "Yes that's true."

Users also juxtaposed Mazumdar-Shaw's tweet on Basava Jayanti with another one also on May 3 in which she said, "India is celebrating Eid ul Fitr today - my best wishes on this auspicious day."

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
Biocon
Basava Jayanti
India News
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Miami next in F1's road to the hottest US ticket

Miami next in F1's road to the hottest US ticket

Maradona's 'hand of God' jersey auctioned for $9.3 mn

Maradona's 'hand of God' jersey auctioned for $9.3 mn

IISc develops gloves for rehabilitating stroke patients

IISc develops gloves for rehabilitating stroke patients

MP's Noorjahan mango to cost over Rs 1,000 apiece

MP's Noorjahan mango to cost over Rs 1,000 apiece

Death on Yablunska: Four lives that ended in Bucha

Death on Yablunska: Four lives that ended in Bucha

Vietnam's 1st world champion's poverty, misogyny fight

Vietnam's 1st world champion's poverty, misogyny fight

Manish Malhotra decodes Alia Bhatt's mehendi outfit

Manish Malhotra decodes Alia Bhatt's mehendi outfit

DH Radio | IPL: The brilliant, fantastic finishers

DH Radio | IPL: The brilliant, fantastic finishers

 