BJP asks its MLA to explain birthday bash

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 11 2020, 23:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2020, 23:21 ist

The BJP has sought a report from its legislator Masala Jayaram for allegedly throwing a birthday bash in violation of the lockdown.

Jayaram, who represents Turuvekere in Tumakuru district, celebrated his birthday with children of the government school in Idaguru village, CS Pura hobli in Gubbi taluk on April 10. A video of the MLA serving biryani to people went viral on social media.

"Following media reports of him celebrating his birthday in the midst of several people, I had a telephonic conversation with Jayaram. I have directed him to submit a factual report on the background of the incident and what exactly happened. We will think of initiating action after getting the report,” BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said in a statement.

Meanwhile, S Pura police have registered an FIR against followers Jayaram in connection with the incident. 

