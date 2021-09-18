BJP backstabbed Hindus: Hindu Mahasabha

An ancient temple in Mysuru was recently allowed to be demolished

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Sep 18 2021, 17:26 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2021, 17:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The ruling BJP has backstabbed the Hindus by allowing demolition of an ancient temple in Mysuru and is trying to cover up their deed by using Sangh Parivar to fight against the act, Hindu Mahasabha Karnataka state secretary Dharmendra said on Saturday.

Addressing reporters here, he alleged that the fight against temple demolitions by Sangh organisations is just a ploy to cover up the failure of the BJP government.

Read more: Karnataka govt to reconstruct demolished Mysuru temple: Kateel

“We feel pity on the Sangh Parivar which is taking up the fight. If they are sincere about their fight, they should defeat the BJP in the coming elections and back Hindu Mahasabha which is the party of Hindutva,” he said.

He also said the BJP is citing the Supreme Court order as the reason for the demolition of the temple. At the same time, they are not acting against illegal religious structures of other communities.

The Hindu organisations who protest against the BJP government should openly take a stand that they will not support the party in future, Dharmendra said.

He said the Hindu Maha Sabha will not spare the BJP and the ‘spineless’ government in the state if attacks on temples continued.

