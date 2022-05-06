BJP leader B J Puttaswamy to become pontiff

Senior BJP leader B J Puttaswamy on Friday was initiated into a spiritual life of asceticism, renouncing a political career that spanned four decades.

Puttaswamy, 83, will be anointed as the first pontiff of the Thaileshwara Ganigara Mahasamsthana Mutt on May 15. He will be known as Poornanandapuri Swami.

On Friday, Puttaswamy, who belongs to the Ganiga community, received deekshe from Kailasa Ashrama Mahasamsthana Mutt seer Jayendra Puri. On Thursday, he was initiated into a life of bhramacharya.

A confidant of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, Puttaswamy served as minister and was, until recently, the vice-chairperson of the Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other political leaders are expected to attend his coronation as a pontiff on May 15.