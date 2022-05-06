BJP leader B J Puttaswamy to become pontiff

Puttaswamy served as minister and was, until recently, the vice-chairperson of the Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 06 2022, 22:11 ist
  • updated: May 06 2022, 22:11 ist

Senior BJP leader B J Puttaswamy on Friday was initiated into a spiritual life of asceticism, renouncing a political career that spanned four decades. 

Puttaswamy, 83, will be anointed as the first pontiff of the Thaileshwara Ganigara Mahasamsthana Mutt on May 15. He will be known as Poornanandapuri Swami. 

On Friday, Puttaswamy, who belongs to the Ganiga community, received deekshe from Kailasa Ashrama Mahasamsthana Mutt seer Jayendra Puri. On Thursday, he was initiated into a life of bhramacharya. 

A confidant of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, Puttaswamy served as minister and was, until recently, the vice-chairperson of the Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission. 

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other political leaders are expected to attend his coronation as a pontiff on May 15. 

