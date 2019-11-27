BJP nominates KC Ramamurthy for RS polls from Karnataka

The BJP on Wednesday nominated Ex-MP K C Ramamurthy, as its candidate from Karnataka for the Rajya Sabha elections.

The party also nominated its general secretary Arun Singh as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Uttar Pradesh. By-election to the two Rajya Sabha seats will be held on December 12.

Ramamurthy, who was Congress Rajya Sabha member quit the membership for the Upper House as well the party. Later he joined the BJP.

Former IPS officer Ramamurthy was elected Rajya Sabha on 1 July 2016 and has term till 30 June 2022.

Ramamurthy one among many Rajya Sabha members from different parties quit and joined the BJP.