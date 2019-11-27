BJP nominates KC Ramamurthy for RS polls from Karnataka

The BJP on Wednesday nominated Ex-MP K C Ramamurthy, as its candidate from Karnataka for the Rajya Sabha elections.
The party also nominated its general secretary Arun Singh as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Uttar Pradesh. By-election to the two Rajya Sabha seats will be held on December 12.
Former IPS officer Ramamurthy was elected Rajya Sabha on 1 July 2016 and has term till 30 June 2022.
Ramamurthy one among many Rajya Sabha members from different parties quit and joined the BJP.
