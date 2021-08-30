BJP will return to power, old Mysuru region key for absolute majority in Karnataka: Arun Singh

BJP national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh on Monday claimed the party will win a majority in the next state assembly elections and return to power.

"The state government is functioning efficiently. BJP will win a majority in the 2023 elections and return to power," Singh said on his arrival at the airport here on a four-day visit. Earlier, speaking to reporters in Delhi ahead of his Karnataka tour, he said the old Mysuru region, where the party is "weak", was key for it to come back to power in the state, with absolute majority in the 2023 assembly polls.

"We are weak in the old Mysuru region and I believe that for the party to come to power with absolute majority the region is important," Singh said. The party will make gains in the region, as it has shown good performance during the panchayat polls in Hassan and Mandya, and all efforts will be made to take it further. "Our aim is 2023 election, we want to have absolute majority in 2023.

The goal of our party workers, leaders, MLAs and Ministers is we have to come back with absolute majority...before the election we will assess collectively and set a target (on number of seats to win)," he added. To a question on filling four vacant ministerial berths in the state government, Singh said the Chief Minister has to decide on it, and it is his prerogative. "...at the right time the Chief Minister will take the call.

CM will decide on this with guidance of the central leadership," he said. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai earlier this month had expanded his new cabinet, by inducting 29 Ministers. Calling B S Yediyurappa a "tallest leader" of Karnataka, Singh said the party is fortunate to have him.

Yediyurappa has announced he would tour the state with party leaders to bring BJP back to power in the next assembly polls.

Asked about the future of Yediyurappa's younger son and state BJP vice president B Y Vijayendra, Singh said, "he is a good party worker and his political analysis is really good..he is working for strengthening the party." Singh is scheduled to hold meetings of Mysuru, Mysuru Rural and Chamarajanagar district office bearers of BJP unit on August 31.

On September 1, he will chair a meeting of the office-bearers of Hassan and Mandya units, the party said, adding that on September 2, he will chair a meeting of Bengaluru North, South and Central units of the party.