Body of Santosh Patil taken to Belagavi after post mortem

After conducting the post mortem at Kasturba Hospital's forensic lab in Manipal, the body of Santosh Patil left for Belagavi in an ambulance on Wednesday night.

The family members said "after an assurance of a thorough investigation into the death of Santosh by IGP Western Range Devajyoti Ray and SP Vishnuvardhan, we have decided to take the body to our native place. We will decide on the future course of action after consulting other family members."

SP Vishnuvardhan said the investigation will be conducted by the police into the death of Santosh.

Though the family members had arrived on Tuesday night, the post mortem was delayed after the victim's brother and others insisted on arresting Minister K S Eshwarappa and others who were named in the FIR.

After filing the FIR, they said that they will not allow the body to be shifted for post mortem till those named are apprehended. However, a team of police officials, including SP Vishnuvardhan, convinced the family members that the post-mortem procedure cannot be delayed any longer as vital evidence cannot be diluted.

The police also advised them to respect the departed soul as the body had already bloated and had begun to stink.

Their efforts to persuade the family finally paid off when they agreed to shifting the body for post mortem at Manipal at 5.10 pm.

Suresh Patil, Santosh's cousin, later told reporters that Santosh should not have taken the extreme step of ending his life as his problem could have been solved by arranging money.

Prashanth Patil, a relative of contractor Santosh Patil earlier said "We are fighting for justice. We will allow the shifting of the body only after Eshwarappa and two associates mentioned in the FIR are arrested. We are extending all support to the police in their investigation. Now, the police should support us.”

