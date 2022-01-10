Bommai calls for annual ranking system for govt depts

Bommai calls for annual ranking system for government departments

According to a release from the chief minister’s office, Bommai said citizen services should be made 'easily available' by cutting down decision-making layers

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 10 2022, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2022, 22:07 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: CMO Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asked officials on Monday to come up with an annual ranking system to assess the performance of government departments. 

Bommai said this at a meeting he chaired on the reforms necessary to “tone up” the administration. 

According to a release from the chief minister’s office, Bommai said citizen services should be made “easily available” by cutting down decision-making layers.

Also Read | Interest bleeds as Karnataka CM preps for Budget

“Petitions from people should get a response within hours. Accountability should be fixed at lower and higher levels. Some of the responsibilities of the revenue department should be delegated to gram panchayats,” Bommai said, adding that 40% of government work will be reduced if the revenue department is reformed. 

Bommai said joint secretaries and deputy secretaries should be more empowered. “Regional Commissioners should manage major irrigation and land acquisition issues,” he added.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

As Omicron spreads, Covid test misinformation spikes

As Omicron spreads, Covid test misinformation spikes

World having far less sex using condoms amid pandemic

World having far less sex using condoms amid pandemic

These Israeli scientists have trained goldfish to drive

These Israeli scientists have trained goldfish to drive

Ahead of polls, PM's jute shoes for Kashi Dham workers

Ahead of polls, PM's jute shoes for Kashi Dham workers

Nine movies to watch on Hrithik Roshan's birthday

Nine movies to watch on Hrithik Roshan's birthday

Aus Covid cases hit 1 mn as Omicron drives record surge

Aus Covid cases hit 1 mn as Omicron drives record surge

Blockchain to grow despite proposed rules

Blockchain to grow despite proposed rules

Bengaluru records 9,000 new Covid cases after 234 days

Bengaluru records 9,000 new Covid cases after 234 days

 