Bommai calls for annual ranking system for government departments

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asked officials on Monday to come up with an annual ranking system to assess the performance of government departments.

Bommai said this at a meeting he chaired on the reforms necessary to “tone up” the administration.

According to a release from the chief minister’s office, Bommai said citizen services should be made “easily available” by cutting down decision-making layers.

Also Read | Interest bleeds as Karnataka CM preps for Budget

“Petitions from people should get a response within hours. Accountability should be fixed at lower and higher levels. Some of the responsibilities of the revenue department should be delegated to gram panchayats,” Bommai said, adding that 40% of government work will be reduced if the revenue department is reformed.

Bommai said joint secretaries and deputy secretaries should be more empowered. “Regional Commissioners should manage major irrigation and land acquisition issues,” he added.

Check out latest DH videos here