Bommai, Nadda target Congress for withdrawing PFI cases

Withdrawing cases of Popular Front of India (PFI) activists during Siddaramaiah’s tenure came under attack from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP national president J P Nadda at a rally held here, on Sunday.

Alleging that the PFI was responsible for the murder of Hindu activists during Congress rule, Bommai said that more than 200 cases of the PFI activists were withdrawn. Siddaramaiah supported this group which was involved in murder and violent incidents in the state, Bommai said.

Congress, he said, was supporting them due to their appeasement policies. Even in the Opposition they cannot condemn their acts, he said, questioning the party’s silence over attacks on police stations at Mangaluru, D J Halli in Bengaluru and at Hubballi, recently.

“You don’t speak a word against them. Votebank and power is more important to you. The nation and state are not important,” he said.

Nadda contended that there was a conspiracy to divide society using the PFI. “There are attempts to divide the society in a designed manner,” he said, accusing Congress of being an irresponsible opposition.

Didn’t Siddaramaiah withdraw cases against the PFI? he asked. Congress speaks against terrorists and releases terrorists. BJP will expose them, he added.

