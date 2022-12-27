Breach of privilege: Speaker hints at review of rules at Karnataka Assembly

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Tuesday indicated that he would review rules governing breach of privilege after Sringeri Congress MLA T D Rajegowda protested in the Legislative Assembly accusing the government of releasing grants to the BJP’s defeated candidate in his constituency.

Rajegowda’s grouse was that BJP’s D N Jeevaraj, who lost in the 2018 Assembly election, was being given prominence in terms of Sringeri development.

“The defeated candidate was given grants as MLA of Sringeri,” Rajegowda said, insisting that it was a breach of his privilege. He also claimed that Jeevaraj was being invited to ground-breaking ceremonies for public projects.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said such a practice was happening in several constituencies. “Rajegowda is an elected MLA whereas Jeevaraj is the defeated candidate. It is not correct to give grants in the name of the defeated candidates. Do they pass the budget in this House? It’s simply undemocratic,” he said.

Kageri reminded Siddaramaiah that even BJP MLAs, when they were in the Opposition, had similar complaints.

JD(S) MLA KM Shivalinge Gowda quipped that apart from those defeated, even “would-be” candidates were gaining prominence. Law Minister J C Madhuswamy argued that Rajegowda’s case was not a breach of privilege.

“When rules were framed in parliamentary democracy, no MLA was imagined to become an executive involved in development. The work of an MLA had no connection with development activity. Over time, we have become executives and it has become a practice to release grants by asking MLAs,” he said.

“Gone are the days when someone would be challenged for announcing grants without Cabinet or finance department concurrence. Precedence is running the show,” he added.

Former Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar urged Madhuswamy not to “survive on technicalities” and pointed out that privileges are not codified.

Admitting that Rajegowda’s case was not a breach, Kumar said: “Neglecting an elected MLA indirectly amounts to nepotism.”

Intervening, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government had the power to release grants.

“We will either convert all those works as government works or we’ll cancel the grant itself,” he said.

Finally, Kageri said he would discuss the matter with the Business Advisory Committee.