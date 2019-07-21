BSP MLA to back coalition govt during trust vote

In a flip flop by Bahujan Samaj Party, the party leadership decided to extend support to the teetering Congress-JD(S) coalition government. The decision came hours after BSP MLA N Mahesh said that he would remain "neutral" during the vote of confidence expected to be held on Monday.

Announcing BSP's decision to back the coalition, its national party president Mayawati tweeted in Hindi from her official handle. The tweet read: "BSP national president has directed the party's Karnataka MLA to vote in support of Kumaraswamy government."

Despite the BSP support, the coalition will struggle to secure the required numbers to prove majority in the floor of the House during the trust vote.

Earlier in the day, Mahesh had decided to skip the floor test in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The decision, he had said, was after BSP supremo Mayawati directed him to be "neutral" during the vote of confidence.

Speaking to reporters in Chamarajanagar, Mahesh had said that he would stay away from Assembly when chief minister's confidence motion is voted.

"Due to personal engagements, I haven't been able to attend the session. I will also not attend the vote of confidence tomorrow as party supremo Mayawati has asked me to be neutral," he said.

The former primary and secondary education minister in the coalition government had resigned from the Cabinet in October last year, after Mayawati decided against a coalition with Congress during Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh.