BSY assures rebel MLAs ticket, calls them 'future mins'

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that BJP would keep its promise to the rebel legislators and said that the rebels will be candidates for the upcoming elections from the saffron party.

The announcement came even as the party was finalising candidates for the upcoming byections. The party is expected to release the final list by today evening.

Yediyurappa was speaking at an event held at the BJP office to induct rebels MLAs of Congress and JD(S) on Thursday. "They are future MLAs (from the party) and future ministers," Yediyurappa said, maintaining that the ruling BJP would secure all the 15 seats in the upcoming Assembly bypolls.

These MLAs have sacrificed everything to ensure that the BJP comes to power in the state. Due to this, all BJP workers should join hands and ensure that they are re-elected to the Assembly, he said.

Former JD(S) president A H Vishwanath, speaking at the event, said that they had quit the Congress-JD(S) coalition to rid the state from 'evil politics'. "We didn't quit for power," he said.