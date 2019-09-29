BSY said SL Bhyrappa deserves Jnanpith award

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Sunday Writer SL Bhyrappa deserves prestigious Jnanpith award.

Yediyurappa was addressing the gathering during the inaugural ceremony of Mysuru Dasara atop Chamundi Hill, here.

He said, Bhyrappa is a well-known writer and he is much suitable for Jnanpith award.

Yediyurappa said, the government is committed for the overall development of the state and also to protect the interest of the farmers.

On the occasion, Yediyurappa recalled the history of Mysuru Dasara and also the contribution of Mysuru Wadiyars to the state.