Bypoll scores tied, but setback for CM Bommai with Hangal defeat

In a big loss of face for the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government, the saffron party lost the Hangal assembly constituency bypoll to the Congress on Tuesday, a seat located in the chief minister’s home district of Haveri.

However, a thumping victory in the Sindagi assembly bypoll gave the BJP something to cheer about.

Hangal and Sindagi were the first assembly constituencies that faced elections after Bommai took charge as chief minister late July this year.

In Hangal, Congress’ Srinivas Mane has won by 7,373 votes against BJP’s Shivaraj Sajjanar. This is a morale booster for the Congress that ensured the victory of a non-Lingayat in a Lingayat-dominated seat.

BJP’s Ramesh Bhusanur has registered a convincing victory, gaining a lead of 31,185 votes against the Congress’ Ashok Managuli.

A win in Hangal was important for Bommai to assert himself: the seat neighbours Shiggaon, which the CM represents. Also, Bommai campaigned in Hangal for 10 days and at least 10 ministers were deployed to ensure the BJP’s victory. In the 2018 polls, the BJP had won Hangal. However, MLA CM Udasi’s death necessitated this bypoll.

BJP’s poll managers conceded that it was a tough election from the get-go. “Udasi’s ill health prevented him from doing work during the pandemic, which affected our prospects,” a BJP leader said. This is where Mane seems to have scored.

“Mane lost the 2018 polls, but he stayed in Hangal and was with people,” Karnataka Congress president Saleem Ahmed, who managed the party’s campaign, said.

According to sources, there was some split in the 60,000-strong Lingayat votes because of initial confusion on the candidature of CR Ballari, and consolidation of Muslim votes that helped the Congress.

In Sindagi, everything seems to have gone as per the BJP’s plan. It banked on 2-time MLA Bhusanur, a Ganiga Lingayat, whereas discontentment in the Congress on fielding Ashok Managuli also helped. Ashok is the son of late JD(S) MLA MC Managuli, whose death necessitated the bypoll. Ashok was poached by the Congress.

The Congress was quick to see this as a precursor to the 2023 Assembly polls. “It’s not a face-loss for just Bommai, but the entire BJP government,” Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar said.

However, former BJP chief minister B S Yediyurappa said the outcome of the two bypolls has nothing to do with 2023.

“The Congress needn’t fly high. The BJP will return to power with 150 seats in the next election,” he said while conceding that the Hangal defeat was unexpected.

Bommai is yet to react.

