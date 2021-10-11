Cauvery panel asks Karnataka to release water to TN

The committee, which also took the stock of current situation in Cauvery basin including inflow and outflow, will submit its report to Cauvery Management Authority

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 11 2021, 23:06 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 23:06 ist
Karnataka said it can’t release 45 tmcft of water due to shortage in storage. Credit: DH File Photo

Cauvery Water Regulation Committee on Monday asked Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu based on availability of water in its Cauvery basin reservoirs.

In the Committee meeting, Tamil Nadu demanded that Karnataka should release 45 tmc feet of water without any delay. However, Karnataka said it can’t release 45 tmcft of water due to shortage in storage.

Also Read | Cauvery river is polluted by a range of contaminants, IIT research reveals

The committee chairperson Naveen Kumar, who is also chief engineer of Central Water Commission, asked Karnataka to release water to lower riparian state by taking into account of current storage. The meeting was attended by officials from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

The committee, which also took the stock of current situation in Cauvery basin including inflow and outflow, will submit its report to Cauvery Management Authority. The Authority will take a call on quantity of water to be released from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu.

