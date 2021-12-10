CDS Rawat's death: Karnataka CM directs police to lodge FIR against those posting hate messages

CDS Rawat's death: 'FIR against those spreading hate'

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday came down heavily on people indulging in spreading hate and celebratory messages on social media in connection with the tragic death of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and 12 others in an army helicopter crash.

Reacting to developments of miscreants posting messages on social media platforms celebrating the death of CDS General Rawat, Bommai stated that he had directed the police to book FIR against those who posted hate messages in this regard in Karnataka.

He further stated he condemned such an insane mindset of celebrating the tragedy. These acts should be condemned by every citizen of India. There will be action against those persons who are celebrating the tragedy, he underlined.

"I have asked the police to bookcases immediately and initiate action," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Pratap Simha also stated that it is painful to see celebratory messages at this juncture. All BJP-ruled states are initiating strict action against those indulging in such acts. "I demand the state government to initiate action in this regard," he urged.

