Central norms to help Karnataka handle erring cab aggregators

The Karnataka government is likely to incorporate the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines issued by the Centre, which will empower the transport department to take action against cab aggregators over issues like driver safety and welfare, “inconsistencies” in fares and other violations.

The Karnataka High Court, while dismissing the fare notification of the transport department last week, directed the authorities to follow the aggregator guidelines as a “guiding framework” while issuing licences to aggregators.

This has come as a shot in the arm for the department, which has struggled to take action against aggregators after the state government’s Aggregator Rules-2016 was challenged in the high court.

The guidelines by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways were amended to include the welfare of drivers and passengers.

Section 16 of the amended guidelines has introduced several parameters whose violation will attract the suspension of licence or a penalty of Rs 5 to Rs 10 lakh on aggregators.

The parameters include the health and safety of riders/drivers, deaths and severe injuries caused due to violation of safety standards, the effect on driver welfare and livelihood, financial swindling and “such other parameters as state governments may deem fit and appropriate”.

A senior official in the department said the court’s order helps bring clarity.

“We will follow the court orders. It’s a major step towards reforming the licence regime of cab aggregators. We are considering incorporating the guidelines to bring clarity on several issues. Besides actions against fare inconsistencies, the guidelines enable the department to take action against erring aggregators,” he added.