Centre cautions Karnataka over Delta Plus Covid-19 variant, directs to prevent crowding

Close on the heels of Maharashtra government slowing down the unlock process in Mumbai, the Union Health Ministry on Friday alerted the Karnataka government over the possible surge of ‘Delta Plus' variant. The Centre has directed the state government to prevent crowding and intermingling of people in districts that have reported the new variant of Covid-19.

In a communication by Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Ministry to the Karnataka Chief Secretary, the Centre said, “The public health response has to become more focussed and stringent.” It further said, “Take up immediate containment measures in the districts and clusters including preventing the crowd and intermingling of people, widespread testing, prompt tracing as well as vaccine coverage on a priority basis.”

Besides Karnataka, the Centre has also cautioned neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu regarding the outbreak of the new variant. States have also been told to send adequate samples of positive cases to designated laboratories of INSACOG for the establishment of clinical epidemiological correlations.