Chaluvarayaswamy extends support to protest against second toll in Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy said that they have called on people not to pay the second toll for using Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Highway.

He has announced that they would extend their support to the protest against it. But they will not protest directly.

"The issue has been brought to the notice of the Chief Minister. Our MLAs have met the Chief Secretary in this regard," he said.

Speaking to media persons in Mysuru on Saturday, he said that the funds for development of states given by the Central Government is the tax collected by respective states. So they should have consulted the State Government while taking decisions related to tolls collected for using the Expressway.

"We do not have any objection in collecting toll, but it should be done after the works are completed. Since the accidents on Expressway are on rise, ADGP Alok Kumar has inspected Express way. We will soon find a remedy to it," he said.

Regarding the comment by BJP leader C T Ravi, minister Chaluvarayaswamy said, "Let C T Ravi rectify his 'Panche' first before talking about the 'Panche' of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar. Where are Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar fighting? People have already answered them for saying whatever that comes to their mind and reduced their position to 65 seats in the Assembly election. Despite all protests, comments, we are keeping up our words and implementing all our guarantees. Let them rectify their issues," he said.