Check for primary contacts who attended SSLC exam: Siddaramaiah

While the government is celebrating the conclusion of the Class 10 SSLC exams, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Saturday raised concerns over possible infection among the lakhs of students who attended the exams.

Over 7.5 lakh students wrote the SSLC exams that ended Friday.

“(Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa) seems to be motivated & overconfident to conduct more exams after 'assuming' that SSLC exams were conducted safely. I, too, hope that everybody are safe. But we will have to wait for 15 days to know the exact outcome (sic),” Siddaramaiah said in a tweet.

“My strong suggestion to the government is to collect data from all Covid-19 positive patients...between 15th June to 20th July to check if any of their primary contacts wrote SSLC exams,” he said. “This will help the government to evaluate if at all exams can be conducted safely," he added.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader HK Patil came down heavily on the BJP government over its Covid-19 management, and demanded an all-party meeting. “There’s a shortage of nurses, doctors and health workers. You’re asking people not to come to hospitals saying there are no beds. You’re asking people to stay home,” Patil said, urging the government to take up “emergency special recruitment” of nurses, health workers, doctors and pourakarmikas.

He also hit out at the government over the shortage of ambulances. “People are having to wait 12-24 hours for an ambulance. Why can’t the government make use of public buses that are lying idle,” he asked.