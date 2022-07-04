CID arrests ADGP Amrit Paul in Karnataka PSI recruitment scam

Amrit Paul, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Karnataka was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with his alleged involvement in the police sub-inspector recruitment scam.

The CID officials arrested him on Monday. He will be produced before the court and will be taken into police custody, said sources within CID.

Currently the ADGP of the Internal Security Division, Paul earlier served as the ADGP of the Recruitment Wing. The said scam took place during his tenure there as ADGP Recruitment.

According to sources in the CID, Paul was involved in tampering with the OMR sheets of the recruitment exam. He allegedly received money through the arrested Deputy Superintendent of Police, Shanthakumar.

It is alleged that Paul received around Rs 5 crore for the selection of around 25 candidates.