CID arrests ADGP in Karnataka PSI recruitment scam

CID arrests ADGP Amrit Paul in Karnataka PSI recruitment scam

It is alleged that Paul received around Rs 5 crore for the selection of around 25 candidates

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 04 2022, 17:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2022, 17:15 ist

Amrit Paul, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Karnataka was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with his alleged involvement in the police sub-inspector recruitment scam.

The CID officials arrested him on Monday. He will be produced before the court and will be taken into police custody, said sources within CID.

Currently the ADGP of the Internal Security Division, Paul earlier served as the ADGP of the Recruitment Wing. The said scam took place during his tenure there as ADGP Recruitment.

According to sources in the CID, Paul was involved in tampering with the OMR sheets of the recruitment exam. He allegedly received money through the arrested Deputy Superintendent of Police, Shanthakumar.

It is alleged that Paul received around Rs 5 crore for the selection of around 25 candidates.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
PSI
scam
CID
India News

What's Brewing

Part & parcel of game: Bairstow on exchange with Kohli

Part & parcel of game: Bairstow on exchange with Kohli

Akasa Air unveils crew's first look

Akasa Air unveils crew's first look

Karnataka’s Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World

Karnataka’s Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World

DH Toon | Shinde 'wants a rear-view mirror'

DH Toon | Shinde 'wants a rear-view mirror'

The essential guide to funding your studies abroad

The essential guide to funding your studies abroad

A summer of surprises in underrated Bratislava

A summer of surprises in underrated Bratislava

Trend takeaways from Janhvi Kapoor's fashion looks

Trend takeaways from Janhvi Kapoor's fashion looks

 