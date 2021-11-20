CM Bommai pledges more jobs to Kannadigas

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said his government will push “in a big way” for Kannadigas to get more jobs in the private sector and that this demanded a special programme.

Bommai was virtually addressing the Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations organised by the Association of Kannada Kootas of America (AKKA), a non-profit collective of non-resident Kannadigas.

“We have taken up Kannada in jobs in a big way (sic). This has not found success in spite of several attempts. So, a special programme should be formulated,” Bommai said. “Kannadigas should get the highest number of jobs in different categories. This is in the law as well. We will implement this to the letter.”

Bommai said the “average and poorest of the poor Kannadiga” needs economic empowerment. “We have realised this and will work towards this,” he said.

While the government has shied away from enacting a law to reserve jobs for locals citing legal hurdles, it has amended the Karnataka Industrial (Standing Orders) Rules, 1961, to make industrial units give primacy to Kannadigas in Group C and D jobs.

Stressing on the importance of education and skill development, Bommai said the government will offer higher education in Kannada. “There are many challenges in this and our government is ready to face them,” he said.

Terming Kannadigas as “competent”, Bommai said they need more opportunities to show their worth. “I have seen 100 per cent Kannadigas being successful overseas. When our people can go overseas, adapt and become successful, it's necessary for Kannadigas to be successful here,” he said.

Bommai urged AKKA members to help get more investments into Karnataka. “Your words carry value...you are the ambassadors of Kannada. Talk to businesses there and tell them about the excellent investor-friendly climate here and try to get us more investments,” he said.

