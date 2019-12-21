CM visits ailing Pejawar seer at ICU

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday urged people across the country to join hands in offering prayers for the speedy recovery of Pejawar seer Vishweshatheertha Swami.

The chief minister, after visiting the ailing seer at the intensive care unit of KMC hospital in Manipal, said the pontiff was on life support system.

The seer’s health condition remains unpredictable, owing to his age. Though the seer opened his eyes, he was not able to recognise people, Yediyurappa said.

“I am told that the condition is better when compared to Thursday,” he said.

The entire country wishes that the seer should be alive to witness the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed hopes that the seer will recover. The doctors who treated the seer said the infection was subsiding, the minister informed. Earlier, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman contacted the seer’s personal secretary and inquired about the health of the seer.

Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade also visited the hospital. Prayers were offered at Kanchi Kamakoti Mutt branches across the country. The medical bulletin issued by KMC said the seer was on ventilator support and was responding to treatment.