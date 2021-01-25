Colleges will be opened depending on situation: Karnataka Deputy CM

'K'taka colleges will be opened depending on situation'

Presently, institutions are conducting both online and offline classes and with no more than 50 per cent of students

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said, re-opening of colleges completely depends on the situation.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, he said, at present, the institutions are conducting both online and offline classes and not more than 50 per cent of the students are attending classes. There is no problem for hostel facility for the students.

Dr Ashwath Narayan said, the government has no plan to open new colleges and polytechnics but aims to improve the quality of education in existing colleges.

When asked about the changes in portfolios, the Minster said, inducting ministers and reshuffling their position is left to the Chief Minister. “Challenges and problems are common in politics. But, we are united," he said.

The Minister urged the farmers to protest peacefully and defended the amendments to Farm laws. There is confusion among farmers as they do not understand the amendments, he said.

