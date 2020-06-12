Confusion as state govt speaks in two voices on online classes

The state government on Thursday issued contradictory statements on the issue of holding online classes, revealing, once more, the glaring lack of coordination within the Cabinet.

Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said the Cabinet had decided to extend the ban on online classes till Class 7, only to be refuted by Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, who said this was still under discussion.

The diverging statements came a day after Kumar announced that schools should stop online classes for children studying in kindergarten till Class 5.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Madhuswamy said his Cabinet colleagues felt the ban had to be extended till Class 7 as accessing the internet and availability of infrastructure was a huge challenge for students in rural areas. “We have decided (the ban) should be extended till Class 7,” the Law Minister said.

However, Suresh Kumar sparked confusion among the public when he contradicted Madhuswamy, tweeting that the issue was discussed in the Cabinet, but no decision had been taken. “The government has decided to ban all online classes from LKG, UKG and up to Class 5. To extend this up to Class 7 standard is only a suggestion from some Cabinet ministers as expressed in an informal discussion and not a decision,” Kumar said.

Speaking to reporters later, Kumar clarified that the education department’s announcement on Wednesday held true and no further decision was taken. “A committee of experts constituted by the department will give its recommendations. We will take a call after that,” he said.

This was the second consecutive Cabinet briefing by Madhuswamy that got mired in confusion. On May 28, Madhuswamy said the Cabinet decided to “restrict” air travel from five states. Later, he clarified that it was not a “ban”, but a “request” to the Civil Aviation Ministry to reduce the number of flights.