Congress leader Shamanur asks Karnataka govt to withdraw power tariff hike

Veteran Congress leader and Davangere South MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa on Wednesday urged the state government to withdraw power tariff hike as industries are the worst hit in this regard and they are literally struggling to survive due to the hike in power tariff.

Speaking to media persons here, Shamanur, who is also the owner of rice flour mills and sugar mills, said BJP and Congress are claiming that they did not hike power tariff. There are reports that Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) had submitted a proposal for power tariff hike when BJP was in power. "I don't know whether the state government signed it or not. But Congress must not accept it and it must carry on the old power tariff."

Referring to the party's five guarantees, he said the government must not impose conditions and it must stick to promises made before the polls. Later, it can think of hiking power tariff.

When questioned on Jagatika Lingayata Mahasabha, he said where is it? he questioned and Jamadar is there and he must be sent to a mental health hospital. He would convene a meeting of office-bearers of Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha and take a call on pros and cons of socioeconomic survey.