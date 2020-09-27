Congress MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao tests positive for Covid-19

Karnataka Congress leader and MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao on Sunday said he has tested positive for Covid-19.
"I have tested #Corona positive today. Therefore will be quarantining myself for 10 days. I request all my primary contacts to get themselves checked and take necessary precaution," Rao tweeted.
The former state Congress President said he was asymptomatic and will recover soon because of the good wishes from every one. Rao had taken part in the proceedings of the monsoon session of the Karnataka assembly till late last night.
He was recently appointed as AICC in-charge of Tamil Nadu, Goa and Puducherry.
