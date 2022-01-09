Congress’s Mekedatu padayatra can complicate state’s relationship with Tamil Nadu: Shettar

Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar said inter-state water dispute issues are sensitive matters and they cannot be resolved through ‘street fight’.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, Shettar said the main intention of Mekedatu padayatra by Congress is not to resolve the water dispute but to gain political mileage for the next year assembly polls. He charged that Congress’ padayatra can further complicate the relationship of Karnataka with Tamil Nadu.

“History is proof that in the last 70-years Congress has been unable to resolve even a single inter-state water dispute, be it Krishna, Mahadayi or Cauvery. It will be BJP government which will resolve the issue legally,” he said and added that Karnataka Congress leaders should win over the hearts of their counterparts and alliance partners in Tamil Nadu to give their approval for the Mekedatu project.

“Congress has been taking this double-stand in inter-state water disputes. While Karnataka Congress wanted to implement the Mahadayi issue; however, they failed to convince Goa Congress leaders to agree to the same. Whereas BJP Goa leaders, including former chief minister late Manohar Parrikar had agreed for Mahadayi project,” he said.

Shettar said Leader of Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah, as then chief minister could not even prepare a detailed project report of the Mekedatu project during his five-year tenure. However, today he is taking out padayatra to gain political mileage.

“Mekedatu padayatra is just a political stunt and the Congress leaders are not serious about the issue. If they were really interested in resolving the matter, then party leaders would have raised the issue during the two assembly sessions that were held in Bengaluru and Belagavi. Instead, they have taken to the streets as both D K Shivakumar and Siddaramaih knew that had they raised the Mekedatu issue in assembly the state government would have exposed Congress leaders inaction during their tenure,” he said.

Not opposed to padayatra

He claimed that BJP is not opposed to any protest or padayatra. However, this was not the time for Congress to take out such a huge rally, given that the Central government has recognised Karnataka as one of the states with the highest positive rate for Covid. “For their political gains, the Congress leaders are putting common men’s lives at risk,” he said.

