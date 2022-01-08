Will walk in small groups: Siddaramaiah on Congress Padayatra

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said Congress workers will walk in groups of five to circumvent prohibitory orders for the party’s Mekedatu foot march that is scheduled to start on Sunday.

Speaking to media persons here, Siddaramaiah said they would hold the padayatra while abiding by Covid-19 norms. Alleging that the ruling BJP is acting with the vested interest of sabotaging their march, Siddaramaiah questioned why the curfew was imposed only in Ramanagara.

The Congress leader’s statement came in response to Home Minister Araga Jnanendra announcing that the government would take action against anyone flouting Covid-19 curbs under provisions of the Disaster Management Act. “Congress leaders must stop being adamant and co-operate with the government. They were once the ruling party. They should conduct themselves responsibly,” he said.

Siddaramaiah has also bought four pairs of shoes for the padayatra over the next 10 days.

Meanwhile, Ramanagara SP S Girish told media persons that the police have already given a notice to Congress leaders asking them to drop the foot march. Action will be taken as per the law if the leaders don’t abide by it, he said.

KPCC president D K Shivakumar hosted a meeting of senior party leaders at his Kanakapura residence to plan the padayatra. “Even if they send us to jail,

we will not stop our initiative,” he stressed.

