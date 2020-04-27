Coronavirus Lockdown: Liqour outlets may remain closed after May 3 in Karnataka

Excise Minister H Nagesh on Monday hinted that liquor outlets in the state might remain closed even after May 3.

Speaking to reporters here he said, “During the video conferencing with Chief Ministers of states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rejected plea of the Punjab to grant permission to reopen liquor outlets in that state. The same may be applicable to Karnataka.”

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The Excise department did not have funds. He had requested Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to grant permission to open liquor outlets after May 3 as the department needed money to disburse salaries for the staff, he said.

Nagesh said that it was discussed with B S Yediyurappa to grant permission to reopen liquor stores in districts under green zone. Clarity would emerge after May 3. He was committed for any decision taken by the Chief Minister.