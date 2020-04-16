Coronavirus: One more death in Karnataka, toll rises to 13

A 66-year old man from Bengaluru, became the thirteenth COVID-19 related fatality in Karnataka, Health Department officials said on Thursday.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The elderly patient from Bengaluru, who was coronavirus positive died on April 15 at Victoria Hospital in the city, officials said.

Coronavirus Worldometer Live Update: Check cases, deaths country-wise

"He was referred from a private hospital and was admitted in Victoria Hospital and was on ventilator support since April 10," they added.

An 80-year old woman in Belagavi and a 65-year old man from Chikkaballapur had also died on Wednesday.