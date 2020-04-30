Coronavirus: Rs 30 lakh relief if Karnataka personnel die

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 30 lakh to anganwadi workers, helpers, pourakarmikas and police personnel in case they die due to COVID-19.

In other pro-farmer decisions, the government has exempted the Animal Husbandry & Fisheries department from the tender process in order to directly procure maize from farmers at Rs 1,760 per quintal for one year. The maize will be given to the Karnataka Milk Federation to prepare fodder for animals.

Karnataka also announced purchasing tur dal from farmers (7 quintals per acre up to 20 quintals per farmer) and bengal gram (5 quintals per acre up to 15 quintals per farmer) under the minimum support price scheme.

This will benefit farmers in Dharwad, Gadag, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bidar, Raichur, Chitradurga, Bagalkot, Koppal, Ballari and Davangere.