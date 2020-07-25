Covaxin trials to begin in Belagavi hospital next week

Raju Gawali
Raju Gawali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  Jul 25 2020
  • updated: Jul 25 2020, 13:03 ist
Jeevan Rekha Hospital here, selected by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) for clinical trials of indigenous Covaxin vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech, will commence both phase-1 and phase-2 of the trials next week. The vaccine will be administered to the volunteers after swab sample results of their Covid-19 tests come in.

“Screening of the volunteers is under progress and their swab samples have been sent for tests. Those who test negative for Covid-19 will be shortlisted for tests,” Dr Amit Bhate, the director of the hospital, said.

The hospital has registered 200 volunteers for the clinical trials for the vaccine, both men and women of different age groups.

After the vaccine is administered to the volunteers, antibodies will be tested as per the ICMR protocols, norms and period earmarked.

Volunteers will not be admitted to the hospital during the trial period. They will have to report to the hospital on a regular basis and the hospital too will remain in touch with them to avail information about the progress, he said.

Dr Bhate told DH that both phase-1 and phase-2 trials for Covaxin will be conducted from next week after the swab sample results of volunteers selected for Covid-19 are available. Volunteers have been selected as per the norms of the ICMR.

Jeevan Rekha Hospital has been conducting vaccine trials for the ICMR for the last three years. It’s the only facility in Karnataka selected for the clinical trials of the ambitious Covaxin for Covid-19 treatment.

