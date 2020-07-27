Covid-19 affected Karnataka development, rues CM B S Yediyurappa

As the BJP government completed one year in power, chief minister B S Yediyurappa rued that Covid-19 had hindered development of the state.

"I am hurt by the fact that the Covid pandemic has curtailed plans for development of Karnataka," Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said, speaking at an event held to commemorate the first year of BJP administration.

Soon after assuming power last year, Yediyurappa recalled that his tenure was riddled with challenges. "When I started the tenure, there was drought in parts of Karnataka. Few days later, the state faced flooding in which more than a lakh houses were damaged," he said. Subsequently, Covid pandemic affected the state.

"We (the government) have a lot to do. I am tearful when I think of the Covid-19 pandemic," Yediyurappa said.

Assuring that measures are being initiated to revive economy, he said that a blueprint for developing Bengaluru infrastructure was also in place. "In the next three years, we will work honestly to implement projects for developing infrastructure," he said.

Taking credit for implementing the recommendations of Dr Nanjundappa Report on Hyderabad-Karnataka, Yediyurappa said that the government was striving to address regional disparity in the state. "I have never pursued the politics of hate," he said, adding that the government took steps to ensure that there were no communal riots in Karnataka.

Land Reforms

Yediyurappa said that Land Reforms Act and new Industrial Policy was formulated to boost investment in Karnataka. "The only intention of the Land Reforms Act was to increase the extent of land used by industries from the existing two per cent," he said, adding that it would create job opportunities in the state.