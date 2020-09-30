Covid-19 count breaches 6-lakh mark in Karnataka

The total number of coronavirus infections in Karnataka breached six lakh mark as the state on Wednesday reported 8,856 new cases, the health department said. The state recorded 87 Covid-19 deaths, taking the toll to 8,864.

The day also saw recoveries overtaking the number of new cases, with 8,890 patients getting discharged.

Of the fresh cases, as many as 4,226 were from Bengaluru urban alone.

Cumulatively 6,01,767 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 8,864 deaths and 4,85,268 discharges, the department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 1,07,616 active cases, 1,06,795 patients were in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 821 were in intensive care units.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 24 deaths followed by Dakshina Kannada (10) while rest were scattered over other districts. Mysuru added 564 cases, Hassan 446, Tumakuru 362, Shivamogga 248, Mandya 244, Belagavi 243 and Dakshina Kannada 240, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 2,32,663 infections, followed by Mysuru 34,518 and Ballari 31,529.

Among discharges too Bengaluru accounted for the maximum with a total of 1,82,581, followed by Ballari 28,833 and Mysuru 26,671.

A total of 49,01,083 samples were tested so far, out of which 94,886, including 48,265 through rapid antigen method, were tested on Wednesday alone.