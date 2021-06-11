Covid-19 crisis: How the vaccination drive is progressing in Karnataka districts

Karnataka is all set to ease lockdown measures in 19 out of 30 districts starting next week as Covid-19 numbers decline in the state. However, with the state’s overall test positivity rate still slightly above the 5 per cent mark, lockdown measures will remain in place in 11 districts and the focus will be on vaccination.

The state has so far vaccinated close to 18.5 per cent of its entire population, compared with the national average of 14.9 per cent. However, given Bengaluru Urban’s massive population, it has so far lagged in terms of vaccination, languishing at a mere 3.5 per cent. Active cases in the district stand at 95,424, while its cumulative case fatality rate — the ratio of deaths to cases — is still quite high at 1.3 per cent.

Kalaburagi and Ballari are the second and third-worst performers in terms of vaccination, having inoculated only 5.8 per cent and 7.1 per cent respectively. Both of these districts will begin relaxing lockdown measures starting June 14, though they do have comparatively lower active cases-to-population ratio.

On the other hand, Belagavi is miles ahead of others when it comes to the dosage rate and has vaccinated more than two-thirds of its population, while Bengaluru Rural has covered more than 57 per cent of its population with at least one dose, but both districts will remain under lockdown for at least another week.

Meanwhile, Haveri has vaccinated more than 21 per cent of its population, but still has a worrisome overall death rate of 2.5 per cent, which is the highest in the state. Mysuru, Mandya and Chikkamagaluru have also inoculated more than 20 per cent of their citizens, but will stay under lockdown as active cases stay high.

Hassan and Shivamogga have vaccinated 16 per cent and 18.6 per cent of their populations, respectively, but are still quite high on the case fatality and active cases charts.