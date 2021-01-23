Covid-19 vaccine for Airport staff in Karnataka

The Karnataka government said staff members at all airports across the state are considered as frontline workers of Covid-19 and are permitted for vaccination against the virus on priority basis. Commissioner Health and Family Welfare Service, Government of Karnataka issued a circular to this effect on Friday.
The circular asks respective district Health and Family Welfare officers to make necessary arrangements for the same. They have been asked to ensure that all the staff members at Airports received the Covid-19 vaccine as per the existing protocol.
Authorities at Kempegowda International Airport KIAL, Bengaluru and Mangaluru International Airport, also at Belagavi, Hubbali -Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mysuru and Bidar have also been intimated about the same.
