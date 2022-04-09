Covid: 46 new cases, zero deaths in Karnataka

BENGALURU, DHNS: The state registered 46 new Covid cases and zero deaths related to the infection, according to the official bulletin released by the government on Saturday.

With this, the total number of Covid cases has touched 39,45,946 in the state.

Bengaluru Urban district alone accounted for 39 cases. The day’s test positivity rate stood at 0.46%. With zero deaths, the state’s Covid toll remains at 40,057. The day’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 0%.

As many as 75 people were discharged on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 39,04,417. The number of active cases is now 1,430.

As many as 9,796 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of tests done so far rose to 6,56,91,794.

As many as 72,455 Covid vaccine doses were administered on Saturday, taking the total doses given so far to 10,48,76,870.

