Covid: 46 new cases, zero deaths in Karnataka

Covid: 46 new cases, zero deaths in Karnataka

As many as 75 people were discharged on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 39,04,417. The number of active cases is now 1,430

Suraksha P
Suraksha P, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 09 2022, 20:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2022, 00:33 ist

BENGALURU, DHNS: The state registered 46 new Covid cases and zero deaths related to the infection, according to the official bulletin released by the government on Saturday.

With this, the total number of Covid cases has touched 39,45,946 in the state.

Bengaluru Urban district alone accounted for 39 cases. The day’s test positivity rate stood at 0.46%. With zero deaths, the state’s Covid toll remains at 40,057. The day’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 0%.

As many as 75 people were discharged on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 39,04,417. The number of active cases is now 1,430.

As many as 9,796 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of tests done so far rose to 6,56,91,794.

As many as 72,455 Covid vaccine doses were administered on Saturday, taking the total doses given so far to 10,48,76,870.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Karnataka
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus lockdown
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Morrison cooks khichdi to celebrate Ind-Aus trade deal

Morrison cooks khichdi to celebrate Ind-Aus trade deal

Dipika clinches mixed, women's doubles squash titles

Dipika clinches mixed, women's doubles squash titles

Hindi imposition unacceptable: AIADMK on Shah's remark

Hindi imposition unacceptable: AIADMK on Shah's remark

Indians are 'khuddar quam', no superpower can dictate terms to them: Pak PM Imran Khan

Indians are 'khuddar quam', no superpower can dictate terms to them: Pak PM Imran Khan

A pitcher of holy water fetches Rs 1.3L in Bhubaneswar

A pitcher of holy water fetches Rs 1.3L in Bhubaneswar

Five ways to style a white shirt

Five ways to style a white shirt

How shops use psychology to influence your purchases

How shops use psychology to influence your purchases

Air pollution led to 1,00,000 premature deaths in India

Air pollution led to 1,00,000 premature deaths in India

 